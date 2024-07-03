Four held for thrashing couple over 'extra-marital affair' in Jharkhand

Garwah (Jharkhand), Jul 3 (PTI) Four people were arrested on the charge of beating up a couple who were allegedly engaged in an extra-marital relationship in Jharkhand’s Garwah district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The man hailing from Uttar Pradesh visited the woman’s place in a village in the district and the two were allegedly caught in an “objectionable position”.

The villagers tied the man’s hands and legs and thrashed him as well as the woman on Monday night.

The woman’s husband was not present in the house at that time.

Four people were arrested since Tuesday for allegedly beating up the two and a court remanded them to judicial custody, Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Panday said.

The arrested four are relatives of the woman.

The villagers had information the man frequently visited the woman and they were keeping a watch on her house, police said.

After they caught the two, the villagers called up the family members of the man and woman and they were allowed to go together with the consent of all. PTI COR BS NN