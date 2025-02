Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Thursday for trying to steal cattle in Yeoor area here, police said.

The accused entered a cattle shed in the Yeoor village around 3 am and injected two bulls with a tranquilizer solution in order to transport them away in a vehicle.

But some residents in the area raised the alarm and the police were alerted, an official said.

Police are looking for six more persons in the case, he added. PTI COR KRK