Four held for vehicle thefts in Bhiwandi; 18 autorickshaws seized

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with vehicle thefts and 18 stolen autorickshaws were recovered from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police were probing recent thefts of autorickshaws in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate and zeroed in on the accused, senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of the Crime Unit II Bhiwandi said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the four accused who had come to Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi to sell stolen vehicles on Friday, he said.

The police have recovered 18 stolen autorickshaws from the accused, who hail from Mumbra, Mumbai and Dhule, the official said.

The accused would allegedly steal the vehicles, change their number plates and later sell them in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Malegaon, he said.

The accused were involved in 12 thefts reported in Oshiwara, Juhu, Bhangurnagar, Andheri, Aarey, Mumbra, and Bhiwandi town and Nizampura police stations, the official said. PTI COR ARU