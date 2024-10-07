Four held for woman's death in wall collapse incident in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with a wall collapse incident in which a 22-year-old woman lost her life in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The wall of an under-construction structure collapsed on Raksana Lahange, a worker, in the Vasai area on October 4, said sub-inspector Ashok Sapkal of the Naigaon police station.

The police were tipped off about the incident after the victim's cremation, and a case was registered against the two owners of the land and two contractors at the construction site, he said.

The accused have been arrested under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (concealing information) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU