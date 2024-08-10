Four held from Delhi for duping Mumbai man in credit card fraud

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested four persons from Delhi who were allegedly part of a gang involved in credit card fraud, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Sajid Khan (22), Sameer Khan (24), Parvez Khan (25) and Nadeem Chaudhary (21), were recently arrested from Delhi's Mehrauli locality, the official said.

As per a complaint by a man in May, one of the accused contacted him over the phone, posing as a bank official, and offered to increase the limit on his credit card, he said.

The complainant was asked to fill in his bank details on a website, and using the details, the accused managed to access his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 91,000 from his account, the official said.

The cyber squad and crime investigation squad of the Kalachowki police analysed the call records and bank transaction logs of the mobile phones used in the crime and contacted the bank to locate the ATM from where the accused withdrew the money, he said.

Sajid was traced to Chhattarpur and apprehended with the help of the local police, following which the others were subsequently nabbed, the official said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, he said.