Four held from Udaipur for Navi Mumbai jewellery shop firing, robbery

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Four persons were arrested from Udaipur in Rajasthan for allegedly firing at and robbing a jewellery shop of items worth Rs 11.80 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The dacoity at the jewellery shop in Kharghar took place on July 29 at around 10pm, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch senior inspector Sanjay Shinde told PTI.

"The accused were wearing helmets at the time. They fired at the shop and looted jewellery worth Rs 11.80 lakh. They also fired when people gathered outside the shop hearing the commotion. Based on CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs, we sent teams to Surat in Gujarat, Udaipur in Rajasthan and also checked areas in nearby Neral and Matheran," he said.

"We held them from Udaipur. We recovered two pistols, three live cartridges, two magazines, a motorcycle used in the crime and the stolen jewellery, all valued at Rs 7.50 lakh. The four have been identified as Rizwan Mohammad Ali Sheikh (27), Azaruddin Hussainiddin Shaikh (28) (both from Surat) and Taha Tanvir Parvez Sindhi (21) and Rajvir Rameshwar Kumawat (20) from Udaipur," he added.

The four, who have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 309 (4) (robbery) (6) (causing hurt while committing robbery), were remanded in police custody till August 22.

Azaruddin is facing four cases in Gujarat, including one under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while accused Rizwan has two cases against him in that state, the official said. PTI COR MVG BNM