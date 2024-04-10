Four held guilty in Dingerheri couple murder and gang-rape case

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) A court in Panchkula on Wednesday held four accused guilty in connection with the murder of a couple and gang-rape of two in August 2016 in Nuh district's Dingerheri.

Advertisment

A CBI court in Panchkula also acquitted six in the case.

The matter was handed over to the CBI after initial investigation by the Haryana Police. There were a total of 11 accused in the case, said a defence counsel.

Four have been held guilty while six have been acquitted. One is a proclaimed offender in the case, he said.

Advertisment

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on April 15, he said.

Five armed men had barged into a house in Dingerheri village in Mewat on the night of August 24, 2016, and allegedly beaten the couple to death, and gang-raped their two nieces. One of the rape victims was a minor.

They had also fled with valuables, including cash, jewellery and a vehicle. PTI SUN AS AS