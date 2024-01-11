Four held in Agra for preparing fake mark sheets, certificates of various varsities

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four members of an inter-state gang involved in preparing fake mark sheets and certificates of various universities and education councils in Agra, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the STF on Wednesday arrested four people from different areas of Agra and a large number of blank mark sheets, 349 holograms of UP Secondary Education Council and some universities were recovered from their possession, an official statement issued here said.

Those arrested include Arjun, Nekram Kushwaha and Pankaj Sharma, the residents of Agra, and Mohit Gupta, a resident of Firozabad, police said.

A case in this regard was registered at Agra's Tajganj area and a detail probe is on in the matter, they said. PTI ABN AS AS