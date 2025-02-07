Four held in Bihar with stolen gadgets worth nearly Rs 3 crore

Sasaram (Bihar), Feb 7 (PTI) Police in Bihar on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of four persons, who were heading to Nepal with stolen smartphones and other electronic gadgets worth nearly Rs 3 crore.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rohtas, Raushan Kumar, the four accused were caught during routine checking of vehicles at a toll plaza in the district.

"They confessed to have stolen the items from a warehouse in Andhra Pradesh. They had planned to smuggle these items, worth Rs 2.89 crore, into Nepal via Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The SP said three of the accused hail from Jaunpur district of UP, while their associate belongs to Araria district in Bihar.

A case has been registered against them and their car, with a UP registration number, has been impounded.