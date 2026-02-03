Four held in firing near Shahdara metro station; firearm recovered

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people, including a history-sheeter, in connection with a firing incident near Shahdara metro station last month, an official said on Tuesday.

A police source said that one of the accused allegedly fired near the metro station to show off his firearm under the influence of alcohol.

An FIR was registered at Shastri Park Metro police station in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place in the intervening night of January 27 and 28 when a PCR call was received regarding firing by four people travelling in a car near an EV charging station close to Shahdara metro station. The vehicle was found bearing political flags and stickers.

"On reaching the spot, the police team found that two bullets had hit the front left side of a parked pickup vehicle. The complainant, Manish Kumar, told police that the assailants arrived in a car and one of them fired multiple rounds and fled from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro Unit) Kushal Pal Singh said in a statement.

The officer said that CCTV footage from the area was analysed to trace the movement of the suspects, leading to the identification of two accused, Gufran alias Kalia and Mohammad Javed Kureshi.

"Police apprehended three accused -- Sanjeet Kumar alias Sagar, Mohammad Javed Kureshi and Mujahid -- after intercepting a car near ISBT Kashmiri Gate. The vehicle was found bearing a fake registration number and counterfeit documents.

"Further investigation revealed that the car had been reported stolen in a 2020 case registered at Kundli police station in Haryana. The vehicle was fitted with forged number plates to evade detection," the officer added.

The main accused, Gufran alias Kalia, was arrested on February 2 near Karkardooma Court while he was attempting to surrender. On his disclosure, the police recovered the weapon of offence -- a country-made pistol with magazine -- from an old DMRC toilet near Makki Sarai.

The police said Gufran is a history-sheeter with involvement in more than 13 criminal cases, including assault, attempt to culpable homicide, house trespass and Arms Act, registered at various police stations in Delhi between 1997 and 2023.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain additional linkages and identify any remaining associates involved in the firing incident, the police said, adding the stolen car has been seized.