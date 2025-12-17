Four held in Jharkhand for murder of Bihar youth over sharing of cybercrime money

Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 17 (PTI) The Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of a Bihar youth after arresting four people from Jharkhand, and said he was killed following a dispute over sharing of proceeds of cybercrime.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said that the body of an unidentified man was recovered from a dense forest under Taljhari police station limits in the district.

"We alerted all the police stations and also coordinated with officials of neighbouring Banka district (in Bihar) about the body. It was later identified as that of Vikash Kumar Yadav, a native of Jarwadih under Katoria police station limits of Banka district," the SP said.

The four accused were arrested with the help of Bihar police, he said.

"We came to know that the main accused Sandeep Yadav, who is a distant relative of the deceased, had conspired to kill him after Vikash failed to pay money earned out of cybercrime in which both were involved," the police officer said.

The main accused who is still absconding took help of his accomplices in Dumka. They took the victim in a car, shot him dead at a desolate place in the forest on Sunday night, and dumped the body.

Three of the arrested men were from Dumka district, while the fourth one hailed from Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Based on their confession, the police also recovered the car used in the crime and a handgun with a live cartridge.

"We are raiding various locations to nab the main accused. The other accused were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday," the SP said. PTI CORR ANB NN