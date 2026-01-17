Four held in journalist attack case in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested four persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the assault on a woman journalist during protests at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, an officer said.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Kumar Sunny Raj identified the main accused as Matiur Rahman, alleging that he had been instigating the crowd over the past two days.

The journalist was assaulted while covering protests against the killing of migrant workers and alleged atrocities against them in other states. She sustained injuries to her hands and legs and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

The SP said, "We rescued two journalists from danger on Friday, and despite efforts by our officers, unfortunately, this journalist was assaulted.

"We have arrested four persons specifically in connection with this incident. The prime accused, Matiur Rahman, had been provoking the crowd and inciting violence over the past two days. Police have been closely monitoring the situation to identify and take action against those instigating unrest," the SP said.

He said that a total of 30 people were arrested from different places after verifying social media and CCTV footage.

"We are saddened by the attack on the journalist. We share a very good relationship with media and depend on journalists for our work. I would humbly request media persons to exercise caution while covering volatile situations and ensure their own safety," the SP said.

Providing details of the situation in the district, he said, "From Saturday morning, road and rail blockades and clashes began. Stones were pelted even in the presence of police, tyres were set on fire, and a bus was vandalised." "We carried out area domination, and within half an hour the situation was brought under control," the SP said. PTI SCH RG