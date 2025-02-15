Four held in Latur for stealing 100 quintals of soybean

Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Latur for allegedly stealing 100 quintals of soybean worth Rs 4.39 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

The theft took place at a warehouse in MIDC area under Ausa police station limits on February 11, he said.

"All 220 bags of stolen soybean have been recovered. We have arrested Abhishek Suhas Yadav (21), Abhay Avdhoot Bhole (22), Manoj Raju Khatal (22) and Hanumant Bhairavnath Munde (39). Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM