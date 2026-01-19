Four held in Manipur for 'involvement' in extortion, recruitment in banned outfits

Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) Four persons, belonging to proscribed outfits, were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in extortion activities and recruitment of new cadres for their organisations in valley districts, police said on Monday.

Two members of the banned NRFM were apprehended from the New Checkon area in Imphal East district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

They were allegedly involved in recruiting new cadres of the outfit, he said.

A member of the outlawed United National Liberation Front was arrested from his residence at Yourabung in Imphal East district on Sunday, the officer said.

The man was accused of being involved in extortion activities, he said.

Security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon faction) from the Keirao Wangkhem area in Imphal East district on Saturday.

The police have been conducting search operations since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur in May 2023.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife. The state has been under President’s Rule since February last year. PTI CORR BDC