Four held in Nagpur with mephedrone worth Rs 3 lakh

Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) Four persons were arrested allegedly with 30 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 3 lakh in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

They were held near Kamal Talkies on a tip off and have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, the official said.

They have been identified as Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Vakil Ansari (40), Haripal Hinsaram Balotiya (28), Mohammad Javed Mohammad Shamim (30) and Sunil Shankar Tandon (32), he said. PTI COR BNM BNM