Four held in Nashik with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh

Nashik, Dec 6 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Nashik allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Ajay Bhika Raikar, Mohsin Hanif Sheikh and Altaf Piran Shah were held on Thursday with 61.5 grams of mephedrone, the official said.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of alleged supplier Aakarshan Srisrimal, the official added.

They have been charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Indiranagar police station official said. PTI COR BNM