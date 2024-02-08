Four held in Navi Mumbai with ganja worth Rs 3.63 lakh

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Three women and a man were arrested on Thursday after ganja worth Rs 3.63 lakh was found in a home in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The official identified the arrested accused as Anil Shinde (45), Radhubai Kale (40), Seema Pawar (33), and Surekha Shinde (30), all residents of a slum colony, adding that Sanjay Pawar and Bhimrao Shinde are on the run.

The raid that led to seizure of ganja from a home in the slum colony took place on Wednesday evening, he said.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe into the peddling network is underway, the Koparkhairane police station official informed. PTI COR BNM BNM