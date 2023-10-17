Four held in UP's Ghazipur with heroin worth Rs 1 crore

Ghazipur (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) The Ghazipur Police arrested four smugglers with 170 gm of heroin estimated to be around Rs 1.20 crore in the international market from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

A joint team from Rampur Manjha Police Station and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team stopped a four-wheeler at a checkpost near Malik Shah on Monday and during the search found 170 grams of heroin from it, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

Manohar Lal and Durga Lal from Rajasthan, and Rajesh Singh Yadav and Ankit Singh from Ghazipur district, all of whom were in the car, were arrested, while a fifth managed to escape, police said.

According to the SP, the value of the recovered heroin is around Rs 1.20 crore.

The four said they used to bring heroin from Rajasthan to sell it here.

They were produced before a court from where they were sent to jail, the SP said. PTI COR SAB VN VN