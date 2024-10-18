Four held in Virar for cheating woman, stealing her gold chain

Palghar, Oct 18 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly cheating those out on morning walks, a police official said on Friday.

On October 12, the gang stopped a 59-year-old woman in Nalasopara and gave her a packet, which they falsely claimed contained Rs 5 lakh, and took away her gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh, Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of the Virar Crime Branch Unit III said.

"After she realised she was duped and approached police, CCTV footage from the area was checked. Over the last couple of days, we arrested Shankar Rai Prabhu Rai (37), Mangal Nathuram Silawat (37), Sachin Chunilal Rathod (22) and Raju Rai Shankar Rai (25). They hail from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Gold ornaments weighing 4.5 tolas and worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the gang, Badakh said.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating and other offences, the official said, adding a probe had found the four were also involved in two similar cases in Tulinj and Virar. PTI COR BNM