Four held with 10 kg heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Four drug smugglers were nabbed in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Sunday and 10 kg of heroin was recovered from them, a BSF official said.

A joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police nabbed the smugglers in Thetharke village in Gurdaspur today, the official said.

Five packets of heroin weighing 10 kg were recovered from them, the official said, adding that three mobile phones and two bikes have also been seized.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of Manepur and Ballagan villages in Gurdaspur and Pakha Tara Singh and Palla colony in Amritsar, said the official.