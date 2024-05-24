Four held with ganja worth Rs 11 lakh in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar: The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested four persons after recovering ganja worth nearly Rs 11 lakh from them in two separate cases, an official said on Friday.

A team from the Pelhar police nabbed a man and woman near Sopara Phata on Wednesday and found them to be carrying 25 kg of ganja, the official said.

The same day, a patrolling party caught two persons with 24 kg of marijuana at Tungar Phata.

Altogether, 49 kg of ganja worth about Rs 11 lakh was seized and four persons were arrested, said Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III Virar), adding that further investigations are underway.