Four held with heroin in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 24 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested and over 2 kg of heroin seized from them in Assam’s Sribhumi district by Government Railway Police (GRP), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made and drugs recovered during an operation at Badarpur railway station.

"No Room for Drugs in Assam!" Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday evening.

"Based on credible intel, @Badarpurgrps conducted a decisive raid at PF No. 1, Badarpur Railway Junction - 4 arrested, 2.15 kg heroin seized," he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB