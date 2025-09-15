Four held with hydroponic weed worth Rs 49 cr at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with hydroponic weed worth Rs 49 crore in separate seizures by Mumbai Customs at the international airport here, an official said on Monday.

The contraband was transported from Tashkent and Bangkok by the accused, who were part of a drug syndicate, he said.

The customs department conducted a special drive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from September 12 to 15, the official said.

The team intercepted a passenger, who arrived from Tashkent, Uzbekistan and found 7.118 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 7.1 crore, concealed inside a trolley bag.

Similarly, they caught a person travelling from Bangkok, Thailand, with 18.025 kg of the substance worth Rs 18 crore, he said.

Based on a tip-off, two more travellers from Bangkok were apprehended with contraband worth Rs 17.9 crore and Rs 6 crore.

Customs officers also caught three persons travelling to Jeddah with concealed foreign currency worth Rs 15.96 lakh. PTI DC ARU