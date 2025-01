Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) Four persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 4.15 lakh in Nashik, a police official said.

Ganesh Gite, Sweety Ahire, Rutuja Zingade and Pallavi Nikumbh were held on Friday by the ANC, he added.

They have been charged under NDPS Act and further probe is being carried out by Mumbai Naka police, he said. PTI COR BNM