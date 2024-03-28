Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The police have arrested four drug peddlers from different areas of Mumbai and recovered mephedrone worth Rs 6 crore from them, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

A team from the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed two drug sellers during patrolling in the J J Marg area on Wednesday, the official said. Each was carrying 250 grams of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, he said.

The two told the police that they had got the drug from two persons who were staying in the Mahalaxmi area.

Acting on the input, the police carried out a raid and nabbed the two with 2.5 kg of the drug, taking the total seizure to 3 kg, worth Rs 6 crore, the official said.

A case was registered against the four individuals at ANC’s Bandra unit under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they were placed under arrest, he said.

More names cropped up during the interrogation of the four and a hunt is on to arrest them, he added. PTI DC NR