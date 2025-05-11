Four held, women detained after Nagpur cops bust farmhouse rave party

Nagpur, May 11 (PTI) Police busted a rave party at a farmhouse in New Kamptee area of Nagpur and arrested four men, including a builder, leading to the seizure of MD drug, an official said on Sunday.

Officials of the Social Security Branch also detained four women, all residents of Mumbai, for questioning after they were found drunk at the party on Saturday night.

The party was underway at the builder's "S Farm". According to police, drugs, hookah, and liquor were served. Police seized 1.31 grams of MD drug, two cars, six mobile phones, and other items worth Rs 26 lakh, the official said.

The arrested individuals are identified as property dealers Gautam Jain, Nilesh Gadiya and Mitesh Khakkar, and the builder.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK