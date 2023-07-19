Four high courts get new chief justices

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Four judges were on Wednesday elevated as chief justices of Telangana, Orissa, Gujarat and Kerala high courts.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted that Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Subhasis Talapatra of the Orissa High Court has been made the chief justice in the same high court consequent upon the retirement of incumbent chief justice on August 7.

Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Ashish J Desai of the Gujarat High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended names for appointment as chief justices of the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Orrisa, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. There was no word on the remaining three appointments.

Besides, the elevations, Meghwal also announced the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Telangana High Court. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB