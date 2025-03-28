Four history-sheeters externed from Latur for one year

Latur, Mar 28 (PTI) Four history-sheeters were externed from Latur district limits for a period of one year as part of efforts to curb criminal activities and to maintain law and order, a police official said on Friday.

The action against the four, who had formed gangs within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station, was taken under Section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951 on the directives of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

The official identified the four as Latur tehsil residents Abhi alias Basaweshwar Urgunde Patil, Vishal Subhash Urgunde Patil, Sanjay Bharat Mule (all three resident of Raiwadi, Latur tehsil) and Prasad Babruwan Pawar from Nagzari.

The four were involved in crime incidents that disrupted public order, damaged property and instilled fear among law-abiding citizens, he said. PTI COR BNM