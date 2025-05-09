Four historysheeters held in connection with dacoity case in Delhi's Bhajanpura, one absconding

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have solved a dacoity case in the Bhajanpura area here with the arrest of four criminals, an official said.

The police also claimed that they have uncovered the gang's involvement in another similar incident, he said.

"The first incident took place on May 6 when a dairy businessman Dharmender Singh (45), a resident of Karawal Nagar, was attacked around 4 am while he was distributing milk in his mini tempo near a rubber in Bhajanpura," a senior police officer said.

The dairy businessman was intercepted by five unidentified assailants on two motorcycles who robbed him of his mobile phone, Rs 7,000 cash and the keys to his tempo, he added.

The officer further said that the accused threatened him with knives and an iron rod before fleeing the scene.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched into the matter, police said.

Four of the accused were identified and apprehended on the basis of CCTV footage, they said.

The four arrested have been identified as Manish alias Tottu (24), Zubair (28), Sadiq (30) and Sabir alias Raju (40), police said.

Tottu has 10 previous cases, including snatching, theft and the Arms Act, Zubair has two previous involvements for attempt to murder and the Arms Act, Sadiq was previously involved in 12 cases, including robbery, attempt to murder and theft, and Raju has 25 previous cases, including murder, robbery, snatching and the Arms Act violations. He was also declared a proclaimed offender, they said.

"On sustained interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to their involvement in the May 6 dacoity and also admitted to a prior similar offence in the jurisdiction of New Usmanpur Police Station. During further investigation, the police recovered several items, including two stolen motorcycles, five robbed mobile phones, an iron rod and others used in the commission of the crimes," said the officer.

The officer further said that the police have identified the fifth gang member as Sunny alias Amit (24), who has 20 previous involvements.

Amit is currently absconding and a team has been formed to trace and arrest him. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM AS AS