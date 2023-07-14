Four homeowners arrested for failing to provide tenant information to police in Samba

Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested four homeowners and filed FIRs against them for allegedly not furnishing tenant information as per the district magistrate's order in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Ghulam Nabi, Maqbool Hussain, Abdul Rashid and Tarvinder Singh, all residents of Bari Brahmana in Samba, they said.

Police said four separate cases have been registered at the Bari Brahmana Police Station. The homeowners defied the order despite repeated appeals, they said, adding investigations are underway.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh has urged all house owners, as well as owners of business and industrial establishments, construction companies, and makeshift dwellings, to promptly provide mandatory information about tenants, external workers, domestic helpers, and guests to the respective police stations.

The information should be provided on a declaration form signed by both the owner and the tenant, in compliance with the order issued by the district magistrate of Samba under section 144 CrPC.

Failure to adhere to this directive may result in legal action against the defaulters under Section 188 of IPC (deliberate disobedience of an order by a public servant), police said. PTI AB SKY