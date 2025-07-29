Four homes declared dangerous, evacuated after wall collapse in Thane; none injured

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) Four houses were declared dangerous and evacuated as a precautionary measure after a house wall located adjoining them collapsed in the early hours of Monday in Thane city, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the wall collapse incident at Wagle Estate in Thane (W), they said.

Though no casualties were reported, four houses were declared dangerous and evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Tadvi said the incident took place at around 1.30 am, where the wall of a house owned by one Shakuntala Yadav collapsed onto the wall of an adjacent house owned by Pandurang Padekar, and debris also fell into a nearby drain.

"Upon inspection, it was found that the remaining structure of the collapsed house and three adjoining houses were in a dangerous condition. Immediate preventive steps were taken to avoid any accident," he said.

Tadvi added, "We immediately evacuated all four houses as a safety measure and advised the affected residents to temporarily take shelter with their relatives living nearby. This is to prevent any injuries in case of further structural failure." Further structural action and permanent remedial measures will be undertaken by the Wagle Ward Committee and the Civil Construction Department, he informed.

State-run utility Mahavitaran's officials were called in to inspect for any electrical hazards near the affected homes, the civic officer added. PTI COR RSY