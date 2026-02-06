Four hospitalised after gas leak at factory in Gujarat’s Vapi

Vapi (Gujarat), Feb 6 (PTI) At least four persons were hospitalised following a gas leak at a factory near Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported from Sarigam town, an Industrial Notified Area, they said.

A gas leaked from a reactor at Cynax Metachem, causing eye irritation among those on the premises, a Gujarat Pollution Control Board official told PTI.

Four persons, including the company owner Vinod Patel, were hospitalised after the incident, he said.

The authorities cordoned off the area around the factory and controlled the gas leak using sand and sodium bicarbonate, officials added.

The exact nature of the gas released during the manufacturing process is yet to be identified, the official said, adding that the local police have launched a probe. PTI KVM PD NR