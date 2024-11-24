Four houses, 10 NHPC quarters gutted in 2 fire incidents in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Two separate fire incidents have caused large-scale damages to property in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incidents, they added.

In the first incident, four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Tiun village in Kullu district on Saturday evening, causing a loss of around Rs 80 lakh, officials said.

According to reports, the fire gutted the houses owned by Shiv Ram, Parvati Devi, Phuli Ram and Luharu Ram.

Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Sharma said a team from the district administration has been sent to the spot to assess the situation and provide relief to the affected people.

The exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained, he added.

In the second incident, around 10 quarters inside a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) colony at Surangani in Chamba district were gutted in a fire on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire triggered by a short circuit quickly spread to the quarters, causing large-scale damages to property, they said. PTI COR ARI