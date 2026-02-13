Four houses destroyed in fire in West Sikkim, police personnel injured

Gangtok, Feb 13 (PTI) Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Upper Ribdi in Soreng district of West Sikkim on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, the homeowners and their family members were not present at the time of the incident.

The fire spread rapidly, causing extensive damage before it was brought under control.

Personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Police and officials of the BDO office of Daramdin constituency rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Local residents also joined efforts to douse the flames.

The situation worsened after an LPG cylinder exploded, intensifying the fire and hampering firefighting operations.

During rescue efforts, one police personnel sustained injuries.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. PTI COR MNB