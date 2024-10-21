Four hurt as crowds jostle during escalator inauguration in Ambala

Ambala, Oct 21 (PTI) Four people, including a district administration official, were hurt on Monday as crowds jostled during inauguration of an escalator on a foot over bridge here, sources said.

The incident took place when Transport Minister Anil Vij was in Ambala Cantonment to inaugurate the escalator of the over bridge recently constructed in front of the Civil Hospital, they added.

According to the sources, when Vij was coming down on the escalator, a huge crowd gathered there to welcome him. Some people among the crowd fell as they jostled with each other.

An official of the district administration, his gunman and two others suffered injuries in the incident, they said.

The construction of this escalator has enabled people to reach the Civil Hospital premises without crossing the main road. PTI COR SUN RPA