Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Delhi, deportation process initiated

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area have been apprehended, police said on Sunday.

Arif (19), Asadul (30), Asia Begum (47) and Zuhur Ali (80), were found staying int he country without valid documents. They have been sent to the detention centre for deportation proceedings, they said.

According to police, a team was tasked with intensified patrolling to curb illegal immigration in the area.

During one of the patrols, the team noticed three men and a woman acting suspiciously. On being signalled to stop, they tried to flee but were chased and apprehended. Upon questioning, they revealed their identities and admitted to being natives of Phoolwadi village in Bangladesh.

"Identity documents recovered from Asia Begum and Zuhur Ali confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality and illegal stay in India without a valid visa or permit," an officer said.

All four were taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical examination and later handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation procedures. PTI BM NB NB