Four illegal Bangladeshi nationals detained from Delhi's Narela area

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in Delhi's Narela were detained by the crime branch, police said on Thursday.

A police team began tracing illegal migrants in vulnerable localities, particularly in roadside settlements and makeshift dwellings in and around Narela, officials said.

On May 25, based on ground-level intelligence gathered over several weeks, the team detained the four men -- Hafijul (19), Mominul (21), Shamim (22) and Inamul (38) -- residents of Khudigram and Nakeshwari districts in Bangladesh, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the four failed to produce any valid documents.

During interrogation, the detainees admitted to have entered India illegally with their parents during childhood. While their families later returned to Bangladesh, the men remained in India and had been living without legal authorisation, he said.

They moved frequently across cities including Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Khurja, Mahendragarh, Ghaziabad, Behraor and Delhi in search of work while avoiding detection, he added.

Police said they had no relatives or legal ties in India and continued to stay on roadsides without identification documents from either India or Bangladesh.

"All four are currently lodged in a detention centre and will be deported back," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.