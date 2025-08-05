Four including 2 posing as sadhus held for snatching diamond ring in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Four men, including two who posed as sadhus, have been arrested for allegedly snatching a diamond ring from a woman in west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kamat (50), Birju (45), his son Kabir (19), and Gurcharan Singh (57), he said, adding that Vinod and Kabir have prior criminal records.

“On August 1, a woman lodged a complaint that while she was travelling in a bike taxi from Moti Nagar to Connaught Place, three men dressed as babas with ash smeared on their bodies approached her vehicle at the Shadipur Flyover red light and asked for money (alms),” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The woman gave them Rs 200, but one of them snatched a gold and diamond ring from her finger and fled with his associates, he added.

A case was registered, and the CCTV footage from the area showed the suspects fleeing in an autorickshaw. The police traced the registered owner of the vehicle, who informed them it had been rented to Vinod Kamat.

“Subsequently, Vinod was arrested near Ashoka Park Metro station. Based on his interrogation, raids were conducted at Cement Siding, Jhuggi, Punjabi Bagh, and his associates Kabir and Birju were arrested,” the DCP added.

The accused revealed that they had sold the stolen ring to a goldsmith, Gurcharan Singh, for Rs 26,000, he said, adding that a raid at Singh’s shop in GTB Nagar led to his arrest, and he handed over the melted gold and 61 small diamond pieces from the ring.

During further interrogation, it emerged that Vinod Kamat provided the transport for the gang, while Kabir is the son of Birju. Another suspect, Amar, who is Birju’s brother, is still at large, he added.

Police recovered the autorickshaw used in the crime as well as the clothes and a make-up kit used by the accused to disguise themselves.

Efforts are on to trace Amar, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.