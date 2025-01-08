Four including 3 school students killed in road accident in J'khand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Jan 8 (PTI) At least four persons including three school children were killed after their autorickshaw collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gola police station area of the district, they said.

"As per the information received so far, three school children who were travelling in the auto were killed and the driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told PTI. PTI SAN RG