Four including BJP's tribal wing vice president injured in attack by Tipra Motha Party

Agartala, Sep 21 (PTI) At least four people, including BJP Janajati Morcha vice president Mangal Debbarma were injured when a group of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters attacked them in West Tripura district on Sunday, police said.

Tipra Motha Party is a junior partner in the BJP coalition government in Tripura.

Three injured persons were shifted to GBP hospital for better treatment. One journalist was among the injured, they said.

"We had planned to distribute pachra (dress of tribal women) among the women at Hezamara community hall on Sunday. Member of Parliament (MP), Biplab Kumar Deb, was scheduled to attend the cloth distribution programme," Debbarma told reporters from his hospital bed.

He said that suddenly, a group of TMP workers came to the venue and attacked the BJP leaders and workers, in which four people were injured.

Officer in Charge (OC) of Sidhai police station, Himadri Sarkar, said four people, including Mangal Debbarma, were injured in the attack at Hezamara by TMP workers.

"We have received complaints from both sides - Janjati Morcha (BJP's tribal wing) and the TMP. In the complaint, the TMP alleged that the Janajati Morcha leaders and workers engaged in a verbal war with their supporters in front of the Hezamara community hall, which provoked them to attack Janajati Morcha leaders and workers. We have started an investigation into both complaints, but no arrest has been made so far," the OC said.

The TMP said Janajati Morcha leaders engaged in verbal war with our workers. They hurled abusive words at our party workers and provoked our people, which led to an attack on BJP Janajati Morcha leaders.

Earlier, six BJP Janjati Morcha workers were injured when TMP supporters attacked them at Asharambari in Khowai district on August 31. PTI PS RG