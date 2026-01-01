Four, including minor girl, dead after pick-up vehicle hits their bike in MP's Katni

Katni, Jan 1 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a pickup vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Thursday evening, a police official said.

The accident took place between Heerapur and Badgaon near Salaiya outpost at 7pm, Rithi station house officer (SHO) Mohammad Shahid told PTI.

"There were four persons on the motorcycle, including the four-year-old girl. The child and two others died on the spot after the collision with a pick-up vehicle carrying tomatoes from Damoh to Katni. A fourth person succumbed to injuries at Rithi community centre," he said.

The pick-up vehicle was driven away from the spot by its driver, who later abandoned it and fled, he added.

The four deceased have not been been identified as yet, though they are likely to be residents of Panna district based on motorcycle's registration details, the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM