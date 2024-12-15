Four including newly married couple killed in accident in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 15 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims in this district early on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The passengers of the car were pulled out of the mangled vehicle, according to locals.

Three died on the spot and one succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

The car reportedly rammed into the bus, which was carrying pilgrims from Telangana and none of the passengers on the bus sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who were married last month, were returning home after a honeymoon trip to Malaysia.

The accident took place just 10 kilometers from the victims' residence.

A case has been registered.