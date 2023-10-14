Four, including woman, arrested with synthetic drugs worth Rs 25 lakh

Kochi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Excise department has seized synthetic drugs worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested a gang of four, including a woman, from near the international stadium at Kaloor here.

Advertisment

Based on a tip off, the excise department apprehended the car in which the gang was travelling and seized 327 gram of the synthetic drug MDMA and arrested four persons.

The woman, Kottayam resident Susimol (24), was arrested along with Aluva resident Amir Suhail (23), Kakkanad resident Ajmal (24) and Angamally resident Elroy Varghese (21) on Friday night, a senior excise official told PTI.

"We had information that the accused were in the locality to sell the drugs. All the arrested were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody," the official said.

The police suspect that the drugs are from Himachal Pradesh and were procured by the accused from Coimbatore. PTI RRT RRT ANE