Four Indian star tortoises found abandoned at Aarey Colony picnic point

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) At least four Indian star tortoises were found abandoned at a picnic point in a forested area in Aarey Colony, an official said on Saturday.

The tortoises were spotted by some picnickers last weekend who handed them over to the forest department.

The forest official, Mumbai Range, also said the investigation is on to identify and trace culprits, but the task is difficult in the absence of CCTV cameras at the spot.

He said the forest department handed over these tortoises to NGO, Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), for medical examination and further rehabilitation at their facility.

"Star Tortoises are non-native to Mumbai and are usually found here due to illegal wildlife trade as they are one of the most common illegal pets due to high demand in the black market," said Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden with the forest department, and RAWW president. PTI ZA NSK