Four infiltrators arrested in Assam, sent back to Bangladesh: CM

Guwahati, Dec 5 (PTI) Assam Police arrested four Bangladeshi infiltrators and handed them over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

''Strict monitoring along the Indo-Bangladesh border continues. 4 illegal infiltrators were apprehended by @assampolice near the border and sent back to Bangladesh'', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

The infiltrators were identified as Rumana Shaikh, Md Badshah Shaikh, Reksona Khatun and Musama Aisha Khatun, he said.

The Chief Minister, however, did not mention from which sector of the Indo-Bangladesh border they were intercepted.

So far, 161 people have been apprehended for illegally entering India and sent back to Bangladesh since the turmoil erupted in the neighboring country in August.

The BSF has ramped up its vigilance along the 1,885-km Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast in response to the disturbances. Assam Police is also on high alert along the border to prevent illegal entry into the state. PTI DG DG MNB