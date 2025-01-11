Four infiltrators from Bangladesh apprehended in Assam, pushed back

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Four infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended by Assam police and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"4 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 4 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across the border," the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

The apprehended people have been identified as Fatema Khanin, Sura Khatun, Ms Solaiman and Md Yasin.

The chief minister, however, did not mention the place from where they were intercepted along the India-Bangladesh border.

More than 210 people have been so far apprehended for illegally entering the country and pushed back to Bangladesh since the turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country in August last year.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since the crisis began in Bangladesh.

The Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, the Director General of Police, G P Singh, had earlier said. PTI DG SBN SBN