Four injured after BMW hits another car in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Four people were injured when two cars including a BMW collided head-on in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Simon Bolivar Marg in Chanakyapuri around 1.27 am on Friday, they said.

According to a police officer, staff from the local police station reached the spot after receiving information about an accident that happened between a a blue colour BMW car and a White Hyundai Creta.

The driver of the Creta car, Ankit (21) and its owner Chand Kubba (31) a resident of Gurugram were en route from Dhaula Kuan to Karol Bagh, the officer said.

The occupants of the BMW were identified as Vaasu Garg (18) and Ram Naresh (58), a resident of Siraspur in Northwest Delhi, he said.

The four occupants of the cars sustained minor injuries and were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. They were discharged after treatment, police said.

The accident spot was examined by a crime team and statements of the victims were recorded, the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of Ankit's statement, he added.