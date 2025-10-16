Four injured after car rolls over them and falls into river in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) Four persons were injured after a car rolled over them and fell into the Ganga near the Nimtala crematorium here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The vehicle’s owner had come to the Bhutnath Temple around 4.30 am with his family to offer prayers and parked the car near the riverbank, a senior police officer said.

"He then went to the temple to offer puja. Moments later, the car reportedly rolled over four people who were sleeping nearby before falling into the river and sinking," the officer said.

The four, including a woman, sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken to Kolkata National Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding that the woman was discharged after preliminary treatment.

Eyewitnesses alerted police, who rushed to the spot and secured the car with ropes to prevent it from being carried away by the current.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the car may have rolled into the river because the driver failed to apply the handbrake," the officer said, adding that the parking area is located on a slope. PTI SCH MNB