Four injured after fishermen attack junior rowing team in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A group of unidentified fishermen allegedly attacked members of Uttar Pradesh's junior rowing team, leaving four athletes injured during a morning training session, police said on Thursday.

According to the coaches, Vikas Pal and Ashok Kumar, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 8 am during a scheduled practice session.

Two fishermen allegedly approached in a boat and assaulted rowers Praveen, Harinath, Deepak and Shantanu. The attackers also damaged a rowing board, issued death threats, and hurled abuses at the team.

The training is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's flagship sports initiative, aiming at preparing young athletes for the Junior Nationals.

A complaint was lodged at the Ramgarh Tal police station on Thursday.

Station in-charge Nitin Raghunath said that a case has been registered, assuring that efforts to identify and arrest the culprits are underway.