Four injured after hit by a car driven by drunk driver

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) At least four people were injured after being hit by a speeding car in south Delhi in the early hours on Monday, police said.

The injured -- Harish (56), Seema (46), Rekha (46) and another unidentified person in his late 40s -- were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with two of them said to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, Vinay Kumar, was arrested from the spot near Archana Red Light. Police said he was found to be very drunk, and was going towards Chirag Dilli from Moolchand.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including Section 279 (rash driving), has been registered at Greater Kailash police station and further investigations were underway.